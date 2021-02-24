Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.
David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.
Nylander took a pass from Matthews in the extra period and beat Rittich high for his seventh of the season.
UP NEXT
Flames: At Ottawa on Thursday, Saturday and Monday nights in a four-game series that will end in Calgary on Thursday, March 4.
Maple Leafs: At Edmonton on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights
