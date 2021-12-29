Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.” The OHL said Mallioux has undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.
“After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and (personal development plan leader Wendy Glover), and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and (we) will reinstate him, effective Jan. 1,” the league said Wednesday in a statement.