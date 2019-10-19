Neal scored eight minutes into the second period when a long rebound came out to him for his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season. Neal has already surpassed the seven goals he had last season with the Calgary Flames.

Bear scored his second goal in two games, connecting on a point shot 4 minutes after Neal’s goal.

Green scored late in the second.

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland faced his longtime former team for the first time since being hired by Edmonton on May 7. ... The Oilers wore their new third jerseys for the first time.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Sunday.

