Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists to set a career high in points and the surging Edmonton Oilers beat the reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Canucks lost their third game in four nights and are 1-9-0 in their last 10. Chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” echoed around Rogers Arena in recognition of Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau, who is expected to be fired in the coming days.