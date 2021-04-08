Connor Brown tied a franchise record by scoring in a sixth straight game for Ottawa.
Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots for the Senators. They have lost three straight and four of their last five in regulation.
Ottawa managed to keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl mostly in check after the pair combined for eight points in the Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the Senators on Wednesday night.
UP NEXT
Oilers: At Calgary on Saturday night.
Senators: At Toronto on Saturday night.
