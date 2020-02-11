“I just banged it,” he said Monday, saying the leg was “sore and swollen.”

The Oilers captain said the injury was not related to the knee problem sustained in last year’s season finale against Calgary. McDavid suffered a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, a torn meniscus and cracked fibia.

The 23-year-old McDavid was second in the league in points with 81 going into Tuesday’s games. He has 30 goals and 51 assists.

___

