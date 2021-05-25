NOTES: Jets captain Blake Wheeler took a shot in the groin late in the third, and headed straight to the locker room bent over in pain. He was back on the ice for overtime. ... It was the Jets’ first series win since 2018, when they beat Minnesota in five games and then Nashville in seven before losing to Vegas in the conference finals. ... This was the first postseason series between the teams since 1990, when Edmonton won in seven games in the Smythe Division semifinals.