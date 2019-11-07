Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes San Antonio and Oklahoma City meet.

San Antonio went 30-22 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Thunder shot 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (right glute contusion).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD