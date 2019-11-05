Orlando finished 42-40 overall with a 17-24 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: day to day (right ankle sprain), Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Magic Injuries: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (left shoulder), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (left hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

