Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.
Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils.
Okhotiuk’s goal early in the third period cut Buffalo’s lead to 3-2, but Power scored 3 1/2 minutes later. Skinner put the game away with 3:57 remaining.
Casey Mittelstadt got 2 minutes for hooking Ryan Graves at 10:56 of the opening period, but the Devils’ time with the man advantage turned disastrous. Okposo scored from outside the blue line about a minute into the power play, and Tuch converted the rebound on a breakaway by Victor Oloffson 47 seconds later.
Late in the second period, Dahlin scored on a cross-ice pass and broke his stick in the process, making it 3-0 and provoking boos from the Prudential Center crowd.
Adam Hammond stopped 23 of 28 shots for New Jersey.
