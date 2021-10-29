“It’s an awakening,” former player Anson Carter told The Associated Press by phone Friday. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be pretty. There’s a lot of heavy lifting. A lot of things are going to happen within the game that are going to make people uncomfortable and they’re not pleasant, but at the same time, we have to go through this if we’re really going to make hockey a sport that’s inclusive and a safe place.”