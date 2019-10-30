New York finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.8 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

