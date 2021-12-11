Eller gave the Capitals an early lead, finishing a 2-on-1 feed from Sheary at 3:40 of the first. Hinostroza’s breakaway goal tied tied it up with 6:12 remaining in the first period, and Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 2:09 into the second period when Rasmus Asplund set up Butcher in the high slot for his first of the season.