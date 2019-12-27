Oshie’s goal ended an 0 for 19 power-play drought for the Capitals, who are now 3 for 33 with the man advantage in December.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn’t do much on the lone Blue Jackets goal by rookie Jakob Lilja.

Columbus extended its point streak to nine games. It’s 6-0-3 in that span.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent in net for the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced. Hagelin’s third-period goal came after the veteran Swedish winger rang his initial shot off the post and scored on the rebound.

Korpisalo was similarly in a tough spot with Nathan Gerbe in the penalty box and Columbus on the kill in overtime. Captain Alex Ovechkin picked up a secondary assist on Oshie’s goal.

In each team’s first game back from the three-day break, the Capitals bounced back from a 7-3 loss at Boston.

NOTES: With Michal Kempny out because of illness, Capitals D Christian Djoos made his season debut. ... Blue Jackets D Scott Harrington was out sick and didn’t make the trip with the team. ... The Blue Jackets were playing without seven injured regulars. ... Lilja’s goal was the first of his NHL career. ... With an assist on Lilja’s goal, rookie Ryan MacInnis picked up his first NHL point.

