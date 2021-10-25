NOTES: Ottawa G Matt Murray was sidelined after taking a knee to the head Saturday against New York, while D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch. ... The injured Austin Watson has resumed skating which is positive news for the Senators. ... Washington rookie Hendrix Lapierre was thrilled to have the opportunity to play close to home. The 19-year-old grew up in nearby Gatineau, Quebec, about 40 minutes from Ottawa’s arena and took a solo lap in warmup.