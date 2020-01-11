The Canadiens are 4-9-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Montreal has surrendered 30 power-play goals, killing 77.3% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Montreal won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair has recorded 32 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 11 assists for the Senators. Tyler Ennis has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 38 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness).

Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.