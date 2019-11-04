The Senators are 2-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Ottawa averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, New York won 4-1. Mika Zibanejad scored a team-high three goals for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 11 points, scoring four goals and collecting seven assists. Ryan Strome has collected four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with five goals and has recorded 6 points. Vladislav Namestnikov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Sabourin: day to day (upper body).

