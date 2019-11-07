The Kings are 2-6-0 on the road. Los Angeles has converted on 10.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring six power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with six goals and has totaled 10 points. Connor Brown has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-3 in 15 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has totaled two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Sabourin: day to day (upper body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD