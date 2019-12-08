The Bruins are 7-2-3 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.9.

In their last matchup on Nov. 27, Boston won 2-1.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 15 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 22 points. Duclair has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

Marchand leads the Bruins with 44 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists. David Krejci has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD