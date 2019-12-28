The Devils are 6-11-3 against conference opponents. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Ottawa won 4-2. Pageau scored three goals for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair has recorded 30 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting nine assists for the Senators. Tyler Ennis has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 26 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 11 assists. Nikita Gusev has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (lower body).

