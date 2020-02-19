The Jets have gone 15-11-2 away from home. Winnipeg has converted on 19.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Winnipeg won 5-2. Patrik Laine scored a team-high three goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-11 in 58 games played this season. Brady Tkachuk has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 38 total assists and has recorded 61 points. Laine has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Jets: None listed.

