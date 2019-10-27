San Jose went 46-27-9 overall a season ago while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Senators Injuries: None listed.
Sharks Injuries: None listed.
