San Jose Sharks (4-6-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-7-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 18-19-4 at home. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and four shorthanded.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall a season ago while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

