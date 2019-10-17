Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall and 11-28-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.0 goals on 29.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Golden Knights Injuries: Malcolm Subban: day to day (lower-body).
Senators Injuries: Artem Anisimov: day to day (lower-body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD