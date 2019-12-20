The Flyers are 14-4-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 28 points, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

AD

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 21 total assists and has collected 32 points. Sean Couturier has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Anders Nilsson: day to day (illness).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD