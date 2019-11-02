The Senators are 2-1-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 16 total minutes.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-11 in 12 games played this season. David Pastrnak has collected 12 goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladislav Namestnikov leads the Senators with four goals and has 7 points. Anthony Duclair has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

