The Senators are 11-10-1 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 14 goals and has totaled 22 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Duclair leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 25 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

