The Senators are 3-12-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Austin Watson leads the team serving 23 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Toronto won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 11 goals and has 17 points. Marner has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with four goals and has 9 points. Tim Stutzle has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Senators: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed), Matt Murray: out (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.