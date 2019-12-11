The Senators are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

Ottawa defeated Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 14 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 25 points. Shea Weber has collected four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has recorded 23 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling seven assists for the Senators. Duclair has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Matthew Peca: day to day (upper body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

