The Senators are 4-12-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 25 total minutes.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 16 assists and has 23 points this season. Morgan Rielly has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Josh Norris leads the Senators with six total assists and has 9 points. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.