“You’ve got to get a little bit lucky in the sense that you want to stay away from injuries as much as possible,” said Gretzky, who will get a front-row seat for Ovechkin’s chase as part of TNT’s new studio team covering the NHL. “And I don’t just mean missing game injuries. I’m talking about nagging injuries where your knee is sore or your ankle’s sore or your shoulder’s sore, but you play through that. If he can stay healthy, I think this is the greatest thing for the game.”