Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute left in the third period to set off a wild celebration by teammates and a standing ovation from the crowd. Washington’s longtime captain scored in the first period to match Howe’s mark. He’s now 92 back of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.

The victory also included goals by Sonny Milano and Nic Dowd and 25 saves from Charlie Lindgren as the Capitals won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Ovechkin had an assist on Milano’s fifth goal of the season. It’s his 409th career multipoint game, passing Paul Coffey for 12th-most in NHL history.

Winnipeg’s David Rittich became the 166th goaltender Ovechkin has scored on, and he finished with 23 saves. Kevin Stenlund scored midway through the third period, and the Jets lost their second in a row.

HURRICANES 6, FLYERS 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and Carolina Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three assists and Martinook, Martin Necas and Brett Pesce each had two. Antti Raanta made 27 saves.

Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who tried to rally with three goals in the third period, but lost for the third time in four games.

The loss spoiled the NHL debut of Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, who was pulled midway through second period and returned with about two minutes left in the frame after Carter Hart exited due to injury. He finished with 25 saves. Hart had six.

BRUINS 4, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in a win over New Jersey.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in his NHL-best 19th win. Boston has won four in a row.

Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves before getting pulled after two periods. The Devils lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1) and dropped to 3-6-2 in December.

ISLANDERS 5, PANTHERS 1

NEW YORK — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading New York past Florida.

Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves.

Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport earlier in the day, beat Bobrovsky at 7:10 of the third.

