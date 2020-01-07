Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Craig Anderson allowed five goals in 30 shots before he was pulled after Lars Eller’s goal at 2:08 of the third period.

Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin’s second goal while stopping 10 shots.

AD

Oshie’s tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin’s 25th goal of the season, made it 3-1 at 17:15.

AD

Oshie’s second goal, his third two-goal game of the season, at 41 seconds of the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller’s 11th goal at 2:08 was Washington’s fifth straight goal.

Eller scored the game-winning goal is Sunday’s comeback win.

The second goal was the 684th goal of Ovechkin’s career, tying him with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin has six multi-goal games this season.

NOTES: The Capitals are 13-8-2 when they alllow the game’s first goal. ... Ottawa D Dylan DeMelo returned after missing 10 games with a broken finger. ... LW Anthony Duclair returned after missing a game with a foot injury. ... Washington D Christian Djoos did not dress due to a lower body injury. ... In his third game this season, Senators LW Rudolfs Balcers assisted on Ottawa’s goal, his first point. ... C Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on Gudas’ goal. He has scored in six games—four goals, four assists. ... Washington F Tom Wilson and D John Carlson each had two assists.

UP NEXT:

Senators: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Capitals: Visit Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD