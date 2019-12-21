This is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.
McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 points.
The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.
