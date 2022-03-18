Ovechkin was the last Washington shooter and put the puck past goalie Antti Raanta.

Rookie center Seth Jarvis scored twice for his first multigoal game and Vincent Trocheck had the other goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row. Raanta stopped 37 shots.

The Hurricanes extended their home-ice point streak to 14 games, leaving them one shy of the franchise record.

The Capitals outshot the Hurricanes 40-20, including 4-1 in overtime.

BRUINS 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Taylor Hall broke a tie by scoring a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period that sent Boston past Winnipeg.

Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored, and Charlie McAvoy added a short-handed empty-netter for the Bruins, who have won four of five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins, who were without captain Patrice Bergeron (arm) for a second straight game. He was replaced by Jack Studnicka between Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who had won four of five. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots.

SENATORS 3, FLYERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and Ottawa beat Philadelphia.

Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help the Senators snap a three-game losing streak.

Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-handed goal into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers in the second. Jones made 32 saves.

