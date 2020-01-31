TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals.

Ilya Samsonov made 25 stops and won his 11th straight decision for Washington. Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots in a losing effort for Ottawa.

Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators.

AD

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past Philadelphia.

AD

The Penguins blew a two-goal lead but recovered for their NHL-leading 19th home victory when Crosby’s wrist shot slipped by Elliott for his ninth of the season.

Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, fresh of his first All-Star appearance, stopped 27 shots for the Penguins.

Jakub Voracek, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton scored for Philadelphia. Elliott finished with 16 saves. Matt Niskanen added two assists for the Flyers but some stellar play by Jarry in the third period helped the Penguins force overtime.

AD

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 2

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each added a goal and an assist to help the Rangers beat Detroit.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored to start the Rangers’ three-goal second period, and rookie Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots.

AD

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist and Valtteri Filppula also scored in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost their seventh straight (0-6-1).

Jimmy Howard finished with 35 saves for the Red Wings to fall to 0-15-2 over his last 17 games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, HURRICANES 3

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the third period to lift Vegas over Carolina.

AD

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist in the opening 10 minutes as Vegas got off to a fast start after a nine-day layoff. Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny also scored for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith assisted on both first-period goals, and Vegas improved to 2-1-1 since Peter DeBoer replaced the fired Gerard Gallant as coach.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and one assist and Teuvo Teravainen and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina, which had won two in a row. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves.

AD

BRUINS 2, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and Boston dealt Winnipeg its fifth straight loss.

David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, returning for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 14, made 37 saves.

AD

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who failed to capitalize on five power plays in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of its last eight. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots.

The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest losing streak of the season. The Jets are 1-7-1 in their last nine homes games.

OILERS 4, BLUES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Edmonton beat defending champion St. Louis.

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored to help the Oilers improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots.

David Perron and Robert Thomas had goals for the Blues, who have lost four of their last five. Jake Allen finished with 31 saves.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL