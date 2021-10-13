Ovechkin needs 163 goals to pass Gretzky, who was involved from afar in Lapierre’s emotional moment, talking about his relationship with the Russian superstar on national television while the rookie put the puck into the net and went sliding into the boards. Lapierre was all smiles after his parents, grandparents, brother, sister and girlfriend witnessed his NHL debut as part of a sellout crowd and will always have the “Great One” on the highlight reel of his first goal.