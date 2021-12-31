Defenseman Nick Leddy is the only Red Wings player remaining in COVID protocol. Washington still has six players in protocol -- Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen, Vitek Vanecek, Dennis Cholowski and Martin Fehervary … Defenseman Lucas Johansen, who was called up from Hershey of the American Hockey League this week and assigned to the Capitals’ taxi squad, became the eighth Washington player to make his NHL debut this season. … Samsonov’s only other career start against Detroit came on Nov. 30, 2019, a 5-2 Washington victory. … The Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond leads all NHL rookies with 28 points. ... Washington won the season series 2-1.