Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks (9-11-3), who had won three in a row. Spencer Martin made 23 saves.
Ovechkin nearly netted a hat trick when Vancouver pulled Martin for an extra skater with just over six minutes left, but his rocket of a shot skimmed the outside of the post.
Instead it was Fehervary who sealed it, flipping the puck high into the Canucks zone and into the empty net at 15:57 of the third period.
