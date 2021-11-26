Washington has won eight of 10 and ended Florida’s four-game winning streak. Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 shots for the Capitals.
Sergei Bobrovsky allowed Tom Wilson’s eighth goal, which tied it at 1 at 1:34 of the second, and Ovechkin’s first goal. Bobrovsky left after Ovechkin’s goal at 2:50 but returned after Ovechkin scored against Spencer Knight at 3:46.
Ovechkin’s third goal came at 4:02 in the third period.
Evgeny Kuzentsov had three assists for Washington.
The Panthers’ Sam Reinhart scored his fourth goal at 6:49 of the second, and Bobrovsky left again, and returned with 2:42 to play in the second.
Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 22 shots and Knight made six saves in seven chances.
Jonathan Huberdeau’s seventh goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with 32 seconds to play in the first.
Carter Verhaeghe scored at 5:36 of the third to cut Washington’s lead to 4-3.
NOTES:
Panthers: F Anthony Duclair was a late scratch. ... F Alexsander Barkov missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Huberdeau has four goals in six games and scored in six straight games.
Capitals: D Justin Schultz was out after injuring his upper body in Wednesday’s game against Montreal. He was replaced by Dennis Cholowski, who played in his second game this season. ... F T.J. Oshie (lower body) is on injured reserve for the second time this season. ... F Conor Sheary (upper body) missed his third straight game. ... F Lars Eller, who hasn’t played since November 14, is out of COVID-19 protocols but not ready to play.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Capitals: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
___
