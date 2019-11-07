NOTES: Jonathan Davidsson made his NHL debut for Ottawa after being called up from the AHL’s Belleville Senators. ... Trevor Lewis left the game for the Kings midway through the second with a lower-body injury. He didn’t return. ... Ottawa said before the game that forward Colin White has been assigned to Belleville after being out since Oct. 23. He’ll be on a conditioning stint while recovering from a hip flexor/groin injury. ... The attendance was 9,929.