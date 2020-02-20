The Hurricanes are 16-15-1 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The Rangers are 11-5-0 against the rest of their division. New York is eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Panarin with 30.

In their last matchup on Dec. 27, New York won 5-3. Mika Zibanejad recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 57 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-30 in 58 games played this season. Zibanejad has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.