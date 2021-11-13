Jakub Voracek, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus, which has lost two straight at home. Elvis Merzilikins had 36 saves.
With the score tied 1-1 after the first period, Robinson put the Blue Jackets ahead at 6:56 of the second with his second of the season.
The lead didn’t last long as the Rangers scored three times in a 63-second span to take the lead.
Kreider redirected Trouba’s pass from the goal line past Merzilikins to tie it at 7:39, Panarin’s second goal of the game off a laser shot between the circles at 8:15 put the Rangers ahead, and Trouba had a wraparound 27 seconds later to make it 4-2.
It was the quickest three goals by the Rangers in a regular-season game since Nov. 16, 1993, and the fastest trio of scores against the Blue Jackets, breaking the previous mark of 1:15 set by Tampa Bay in 2019.
Kreider made it 5-2 with his second of the night and 11th of the season just 52 seconds into the third to make it 5-2. It was his league-leading seventh on the power play, and gave him seven goals in the last six games.
Texier scored with 6:45 left for the final margin.
Voracek’s power-play goal 8:59 into the game got Columbus on the board first with his first since returning to Columbus in an offseason trade with Philadelphia.
Panarin tied it with 2:31 left in the opening period, beating a sprawling Merzlikins on an open stick side off perfect tic-tac-toe passing from Fox and Strome.
NEXT UP
Rangers: Host New Jersey on Sunday night.
Blue Jackets: Host Detroit on Monday night.