The Predators have gone 5-4-1 away from home. Nashville is sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 0.7.

Florida beat Nashville 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 23 assists and has recorded 30 points this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

AD

AD

Ryan Ellis leads the Predators with a plus-nine in 25 games played this season. Filip Forsberg has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD