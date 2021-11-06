Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen was pulled after the first period, having given up those four goals on 14 shots. But he returned midway through the second when Antti Raanta had to leave the game following a collision with Florida’s Ryan Lomberg. Raanta came way out of his crease and into the faceoff circle to his left to pursue a loose puck, as Lomberg bore down on him giving chase from the other direction. They collided, Raanta sustained what the Hurricanes suspect is a concussion and Lomberg was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct.