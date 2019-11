Montembeault finished with 15 saves, six in overtime, and stopped Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s last chance in the shootout as the Panthers completed the comeback and gave coach Joel Quenneville career victory No. 899.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida.

David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 16th goal for Boston. Joakim Nordstrom, Anders Bjork and Zdeno Chara also scored. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

David Krejci had two assists for Boston, which lost its fourth straight.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, SO

MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin scored the shootout winner and Montreal rallied to beat Columbus.

Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar scored third-period goals for the Canadiens (10-5-3), who trailed 1-0 after two periods. Carey Price made 33 saves. The Canadiens have won six of their last eight games (6-1-1).

Eric Robinson and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for Columbus (6-8-4). Backup goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, made 30 saves.

RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

NEW YORK — Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game 2:36 into overtime, giving New York a victory over Pittsburgh.

Adam Fox had a goal in regulation and set up Kakko’s winner as New York recovered after blowing a two-goal lead and improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev, getting the start after Henrik Lundqvist played the previous three games, finished with 30 saves.

Justin Schultz and Jared McCann scored for the short-handed Penguins, who earned at least a point for the sixth time in seven games (4-1-2). Matt Murray, making his seventh straight start and 15th in 18 games this season, stopped 24 shots.

The Penguins were without star center Sidney Crosby due to a lower body injury. The two-time MVP did not travel with the team to New York after leaving in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.

