NOTES: Ovechkin entered the game with 378 regular-season goals on the road in his career. Only Wayne Gretzky has more (402). ... This is only the third season in which the Panthers have had more than 13 wins at the end of November. The others were 1995-96 (17, in 24 games) and 1996-97 (16, in 24 games). This was Florida’s 22nd game of this season.