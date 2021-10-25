Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.
Liam O’Brien and Phil Kessel scored late goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller also scored a goal.
Florida’s 6-0-0 record extends the best start in franchise history and is the first 6-0-0 start in the NHL since Montreal in 2015-16.
The Arizona loss marks the second time in the franchise’s 42 seasons that they don’t have a win after six games (were 0-5-1 to start 2017-18 season)
Carter Hutton made 10 saves before leaving the game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Karel Vejmelka started the second period and stopped 26 shots.
Leading 4-1 midway through the third period, the Panthers seemed to be cruising to an easy victory, but O’Brien scored at 11: 57 to make the score 4-2. Kessel scored 34 seconds later to close the Coyotes to 4-3.
Duclair’s empty-net goal with 38.9 left made the score 5-3 and iced the game.
With the game tied at 1, Vatrano gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead when he found a loose puck in front and swept it past Vejmelka at 6:00 of the second.
Ekblad’s power-play goal came on a shot from the point that may have hit a Coyotes player before it went into the net and put the Panthers ahead 3-1.
Huberdeau’s goal at 6:54 of the third stretched the Panthers lead to 4-1.
The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. Keller pushed the puck between Knight’s pads from the slot with 2:17 left in the first. It was the first time this season that the Panthers opponent scored the games’ first goal.
The lead didn’t last long. Thornton’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-all with 18.8 seconds left in the first. Thornton, who signed to a one-year contract this season, poked in the puck from in front. The goal was the 24-year veteran’s first as a member of the Panthers.
The Panthers outshot the Coyotes 11-1 in the first and 31-8 through two periods.
NOTES: Panthers C Sam Reinhart his recorded 300th NHL point with an assist on Thornton’s goal…This is only the third time in the franchise’s 28-year history that the Panthers have at least 10 standings points through six games, joining last season (11 points) and 1996-97 (10). The fewest Florida ever had after six games was two in 2012-13, Jonathan Huberdeau’s rookie season. ... Coyotes D Conor Timmons sustained a lower-body injury and did not return for the third period. C Ryan Dzingel did not return after suffering an upper-body injury…This was the start of a season-long six-game road trip for Arizona. The Coyotes aren’t home again until facing Seattle on Nov. 6.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Panthers: Host Boston on Wednesday.