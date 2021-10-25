NOTES: Panthers C Sam Reinhart his recorded 300th NHL point with an assist on Thornton’s goal…This is only the third time in the franchise’s 28-year history that the Panthers have at least 10 standings points through six games, joining last season (11 points) and 1996-97 (10). The fewest Florida ever had after six games was two in 2012-13, Jonathan Huberdeau’s rookie season. ... Coyotes D Conor Timmons sustained a lower-body injury and did not return for the third period. C Ryan Dzingel did not return after suffering an upper-body injury…This was the start of a season-long six-game road trip for Arizona. The Coyotes aren’t home again until facing Seattle on Nov. 6.