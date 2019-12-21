The Panthers are 10-9-3 in conference matchups. Florida has scored 119 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Brett Connolly leads the team with 14.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Carolina won 4-2. Teravainen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 36 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 21 assists. Sebastian Aho has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

AD

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 45 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 33 assists. Acciari has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD