Parise's late goal helps Islanders beat Rangers, snap skid

NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee each scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Friday night. Ilya Sorokin finished with 40 saves as the Islanders snapped a three-game skid that included two overtime losses. Mathew Barzal added two assists.

Rickard Rakell scored twice and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist as the Penguins lost for the second time in three games. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Kyle Palmieri bumped Penguins defender Brian Dumoulin off the puck and Nelson picked up the loose puck before feeding a darting Parise, who gave the Islanders a 5-4 edge with 2:43 remaining.

New York moved into the final Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot, surpassing Washington.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario — Andreas Athanasiou scored at 2:52 of overtime and Chicago beat Ottawa.

The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying it with 3:05 left on Patrick Kane’s second goal of the game. The goal was Kane’s 1,217th point, giving him the third-most points among U.S.-born players.

Sam Lafferty cut Ottawa’s lead to one with a short-handed goal with 9:11 left in the third.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game skid.

Kane opened the scoring at 44 seconds of the first, and Shane Pinto tied it midway through the second. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored early in the third to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

WILD 2, STARS 1, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy scored in the shootout and Filip Gustavsson turned back the tying attempt as Minnesota beat Dallas.

After the Stars’ Jason Robertson and the Wild’s Frederick Gaudreau traded shootout scores, Boldy beat Jake Oettinger with a backhand shot and Gustavsson stopped Wyatt Johnson’s attempt.

Gustavsson also stopped Dallas’ Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin in the shootout.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation for Minnesota, which went to overtime for the third time in four games. The Wild have not won in regulation in 12 games.

Jamie Benn scored the tying goal for Dallas.

