Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime. Charlie Coyle scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Bruins are 29-9-3 at home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 25-14-2 away from home. Columbus has converted on 15.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 64 assists and has recorded 100 points this season. Coyle has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Boston.

Artemi Panarin leads the Blue Jackets with 59 total assists and has recorded 87 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blue Jackets: Averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.0 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (undisclosed), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

